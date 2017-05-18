Edna R. Gohley Goble, age 85 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Rev. Ben Goble; parents, John Riley and Cora Elizabeth Gohley; brothers, Arie "Rooster" Goley, Delmar, R.L. and Billy Gohley; sisters, Oria Mae Vickery and Linda Bowen.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Herman (Sandy) Goble, Kathy (J.H.) Smith and Renee (Bruce) Reed all of Chatsworth, Vince (Shelia) Goble of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Rhett Smith, Libby Kozloski, Trannon Goble, Alex Reed, Haley Simmons, Ruby Sales, Daniel Goble, David Goble and Tammy King; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Mrs. Goble were held on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev.Wallace Parks, Rev. Joe Wayne Beal and Rev. Vince Goble officiating. Interment followed in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www:shawnchapmanfh.com