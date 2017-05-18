Mr. Henry Banks, age 91, of Chatsworth passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at his residence.

Henry was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, gardening, canning, piddling at odd jobs or around the house, attending church, and spending time with his grandson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcell Parrish Banks; son, Ben “Junior” Banks; parents, William & Amny Anderson Banks; brothers, Ira, Roosevelt, Jessie, Mark, Josh, Kimsey, and Clifford Banks; and sisters, Ola Baldwin, Honor Callaway, Dimple Lowe, and Jewel Wilson.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Joyce & Billy Fowler of Chatsworth; grandson, Matthew Fowler; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Banks were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Davis officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends at Peeples Funeral Home of Chatsworth on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.