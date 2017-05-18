Henry Rogers, 78, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017. He was born on November 1, 1938, to the late Elmer and Julia Rogers in Chatsworth, Georgia.

Henry is survived by daughter, Cindy (Lars) Kloch; brothers, Leslie, Donald, and Larry; sister, Shirley Hurst; grandchildren, Heather Turner, Clayton Camp, Cassy Chateau, Lester Martens, Fallen Adams, Nikolaj Kloch; great grandchildren, Peyton Elsner, Ian Chateau, Alexis Turner, Jada Chateau, and Adalyn Camp. He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Rogers; children, Vickie Milam and Randy Rogers, brothers, Vernon Rogers, Gene Rogers; sisters, Doris Chadwick, and Geraldine Gentry.

A celebration of Henry’s life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 1:00 PM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Chatsworth, Georgia. The reverend George Bond Ross will officiate.