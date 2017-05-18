Mrs. Sallie Janette Campbell Smith, 91, of Vienna, VA, formerly of Chatsworth, GA, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

In the late morning of May 10, 2017 Sallie Janette Campbell Smith peacefully passed into her heavenly rest. The daughter of a tenant farmer, and later store clerk, Janette’s mother died of pneumonia when she was only four years old. We rejoice to know that she and the mother who never got to raise her are now together at last.

Growing up during the great depression, Janette and her brothers and sister were very poor, but she said they never knew it because everyone else was too.

Janette made her profession of faith during an evening service at Eton Baptist Church and was baptized in Holly Creek in Chatsworth.

After Janette’s mother died, her paternal grandparents, “Ma and Pa” Campbell, moved into the home to help raise the three boys and two girls. Summers were often spent with her sister, Geneva, in Ramhurst at her maternal grandparents, “Grandma and Grandpa” Groves’, home.

Janette and Geneva moved to Chatsworth after graduating from Murray County High School and lived for a number of years with their aunt and uncle, Sallie (Groves) and Jeff Wilbanks.

For a number of years, Janette worked for her aunt at Sallie’s Gift and Variety Store. Then, after attending business school in Dalton, she worked for several years at the Georgia Power Company in Chatsworth.

Upon moving to Chatsworth, Janette joined and became active in Chatsworth Baptist Church. She was invited to lead ladies’ bible studies all across northwest Georgia and was even encouraged by her pastor to attend seminary. This seemed a bit too presumptuous for this young girl from the farm, but she continued her church work throughout the years teaching Sunday School long after she had married, moved away, and was raising her two boys.

In 1955 Janette married F. Kirby Smith, Jr. of Batesville, Arkansas. After several moves in the late 50s and early 60s, the family moved to the Washington, D.C. area. Once her sons were old enough, Janette went back to work. She worked for five years at the American Cancer Society. She retired from the CIA following 15 years of service.

Janette and her family lived in Vienna, VA, since 1966.

Janette was raised in a loving Christian family and made sure that her sons and grandchildren were too. She was selfless, strong, and funny.

She loved us with all her heart, and this is just the way that we will always love her today, tomorrow, and when we see her again in the Kingdom of Heaven.

She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Kirby Smith, Jr; father, William Jasper Campbell; mother, Edna Ann Groves Campbell; and brother, George Campbell.

Survivors include her sons, Kirby D. Smith (Laura), Stephen S. Smith (Natalie); grandchildren, Stephanie Dare Smith, Nathanael Kirby Smith, Emily Smith Maddy (Paul), Olivia Odette Smith, Samantha Nicole Smith; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sallie Janette Campbell Smith were held Monday, May 15, 2017, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home. Interment followed in Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.

The family receive friends at the funeral home Sunday.

Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sallie Janette Campbell Smith.