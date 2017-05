Hazel Juanita Smith age 74 of Dalton Passed away at her home Saturday May 6, 2017.

Funeral services were Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Tennga Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family received friends at the funeral home Monday, 2:00 p.m till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com