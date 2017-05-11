Mr. Jimmy R. Silvers age 82 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday May 7, 2017.

He was co-owner of Chief Vann Carpet. Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Silvers; parents, Alfred and Betty (Callahan) Silvers; brothers, Bill Silvers and Alfred Silvers Jr.

Survivors include his children, Patsy Hall and Vickie Sloan both of Chatsworth; grandchildren and spouses, Tracy and Shanda Sloan, Justin and Vanessa Sloan, Dustin Sloan, Jason Hall and Chrissy Ayers all of Chatsworth; seven great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Dr. Danny Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in the United Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.