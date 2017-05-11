Mr. William “Bill” Caylor, 54, of Marietta, GA died Tuesday, May 2, 2017. He was born on December 25, 1962, son of Jean Peden Jones, and the late Billy J. Caylor. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregg Caylor; and grandparents, Grady and Cleo Caylor, and Fred and Nettie Peden.

Bill was a commercial and industrial Electrician for 25 years. He served in the National Guard for 12 years. He loved remote controlled planes, cars, and boats.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Connie Dortch Caylor; his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Shelly Dortch of Plainville, GA; his sisters and brother-in-law, Lisa and Ricky Ridley of Chatsworth, GA, and Sherry Overton Fair of Fair Hope, AL; and grandchildren, Amberly Dortch, Addison Dortch, and Emma and Sophie Bohannon. Nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews also survive.

Services to honor the life of Mr. William “Bill” Caylor were held Saturday, May 6, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour of 2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com.