Franklin Garner Crawford, age 85 of Chatsworth passed away suddenly, Saturday, May 6, 2017, at home. Born one of ten children to Thomas and Vera Crawford on January 18, 1932, in Largo, FL. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ardath Crandal, Dorothy Abrams, Enda Ruth Pierson; brother, Jarman "J.C." Crawford; and granddaughter Maria Ann Crawford. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Teri Lyn Crawford of the residence; daughters, Charolette Crawford of Clearwater, FL, Barbara (Jeff) Eskens of Fleming Island, FL; son, Robert "Buddy" (Kim) Crawford of Ocala, FL; step-children James "Brett" (Kristen) Ausherman of Atlanta, GA and Melissa Dawn Ausherman of Stephensville, TX; grandchildren, Clayton Thomas Crawford (US Army), Corey Lyn Crawford of Jacksonville, FL, Christen (Sean) Juhl of Clearwater, FL, Erin Taylor Eskens of Poway, CA, Justin G. (Elizabeth) Hampton of Chatsworth, GA, Jade (Reed) Murray of Sedan, New Mexico, Caleb Jackson Bagley of Dalton, GA, Hayden and Dylan Ausherman of Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren, Jace Eli Hampton, Kithoe Rayne Crawford, Jack Alexander Juhl and two on the way this year.

He was a veteran of the Korean War (18th Regimental Combat Team 101st Airborne), a Shriner, 32nd degree Mason and a member to the Blue Lodge, Largo, FL. He was retired from the Pinellas County Florida Sheriff's Department with 20 years of service. Upon his retirement, he and Teri moved to Chatsworth where he opened Frank's Barber Shop where he enjoyed mingling with the locals for nearly 30 years.

At his request, he will be cremated, no service and military interment in Largo Florida at a later date.

