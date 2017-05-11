James E. “Jim” Luffman, age 84, of Chatsworth passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at his residence.

Jim was born in Chatsworth on December 3, 1932 to John Homer Luffman and Beulah Thornton Luffman.

He served in the United States Army in the 28th Infantry during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. William Luffman Camp; the American Legion Post 167; and the VFW Post 15011, of which he was a former commander.

Jim worked for Paramount Dairies of Dalton for a number of years and then for the City of Chatsworth Water Works, from which he retired in 1994.

In his forties, Jim discovered distance running and competed in numerous road races, including fifteen consecutive Peachtree Road Races.

Summer evenings would find him in front of the television cheering on his beloved Atlanta Braves. He also loved spending time outdoors and took great pride in having the nicest lawn in the neighborhood. Jim was a robust, active man well into his eighties, who loved nothing more than spending time with his granddaughters.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Gordon Luffman; son, Chris Luffman of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Karen Luffman Webb & Chip Webb of Lugoff, SC; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Luffman of Acworth and Jerry & Carolyn Luffman of Chatsworth; sister, Janice Duncan of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Caroline Webb and Audrey Webb of Lugoff, SC; and several dear extended family members.

Mr. Luffman was cremated, and a memorial reception was held at Peeples Funeral Home of Chatsworth on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to your charity of choice.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.