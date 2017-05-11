Mrs. Myrtle Williams Reed, 79, of Resaca, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Gordon Hospital. She was born in Gordon County on May 18, 1937, daughter of the late Fred and Essie Gravitt Williams.

During her lifetime, Myrtle had been employed with Galaxy Carpets and Astro Dye. She was a member of South Calhoun Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Buster Reed; her sons and daughters-in-law, L.C. Ricky Reed, Randy and Diane Reed, and Mitch and Angela Reed; brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Annette Williams, and Fred and Carla Williams; sisters and brother-in-law, Gerri Serritt, Annie Belle Franklin, Peggy Fowler, and Margie and Gene Edwards; grandchildren, Amy McKnight, Colby Reed, Allison Reed, Ashley Reed, Axel Reed, Mandy Reed, Brian Reed, and Dustin Reed; and ten great-grandchildren.

Services to honor the life of Mrs. Myrtle Williams Reed were held Friday, May 5, at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Barry Tow officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The Reed family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 4, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Myrtle Williams Reed are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.