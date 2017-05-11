Mr. William “Billy” Hayes age 80 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday May 5, 2017 at Gordon Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Mamie Hayes; brother, George Hayes.

Survivors include, wife, Dovie Hayes, Chatsworth; son, Ragan Hayes, Chatsworth; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Stewart, Calhoun, Nan and Billy Barnette, Calhoun, Marge Tolbert, Rome; special friends, James Burnette, Henry Milner, Harold Brock, Rich Head, and Wayne McFarland; nieces; nephews; cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Hayes were held Monday, May 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Bailey, Steve McDougle, and Joyce Brooker officiating. Interment followed in the Casey Springs Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Casey Springs Cemetery Fund in care of Jerry Ridley 5125 Hwy 52A Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.