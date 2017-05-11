Mrs. Myrtice H. Fannin, 97 of Eton, GA passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 at Chatsworth Health Care.

Myrtice was a member of the Tilton Order of The Eastern Star and the Methodist Church. She enjoyed music, tv, and crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Fannin; daughter, Patricia Carver; parents, Larkin and Violet Guess Penley; brothers, Ernest and Willard Penley; sisters, Bea Robinson and Lois Long; niece, Willie Mae Stephens; step-mother, Belle Witherow Penley; half- brothers, Waymon and Arvil Penley.

Survivors include her step-sons, Kenneth Fannin of Brandon, MS, Charles Fannin of Wyandotte, MI; grandchildren, Kristine Fannin Medina and Karin Russell; nieces and nephews, Gemi Richardson, Ellen Ingram, Delores Howalt, Bobby Penley, David Penley, Ricky Penley, Michael Penley and John Penley; great-grandchildren, Michael and Chadwick Russell, Harlee and Izabella Grace Medina; special friends, Ray and Merry Clark, Thelma Jones and Marianne Johnson.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Myrtice H. Fannin were held Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Reilly officiating. Interment followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gordon County.

The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11:30 until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Myrtice H. Fannin.