Mr. Doyle Blankenship, age 77, of Chatsworth passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Srennia Ann Miles Blankenship, and brothers, Grady and Gordon Lee Woods, and A.F. (Ace) and Calvin Blankenship.

He is survived by his children, Brenda Blankenship of Chatsworth, and Tony and Jeannie Blankenship of Oakman. Grandchildren and spouses, Melody and David Wilson of Summerville, Daniel and Jennifer Headrick of Ringgold, Levi Blankenship and Hannah Blankenship, both of Oakman. Great grandchildren Andrew, Caleb, and Benjamin Wilson, and Connor Headrick. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. David Headrick and Rev. Bryan Winkler officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.