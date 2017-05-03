Patrick Mitchell, born Atlanta, Georgia, December 13, 1945, to Louise Warmack (Reece W.) Mitchell, divorced, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at his Dalton residence. Pat was predeceased by his mother, his grandparents Edgar and Billie Cole Warmack of Chatsworth, Georgia, and aunt Edress (Mrs. Martin J., Jr.) Warmack Burke of Huntsville, Al. Pat, his brother, Carey R. Mitchell, and mother lived in Chatsworth with Mrs. Mitchell’s parents many years, where Pat attended Murray County schools. Pat is survived by his brother Carey (Wanda) Mitchell, Dalton; their son Christopher, and great-nephew and great-niece Jackson Lawrence and Anna Mitchell, Atlanta; uncle Edward Turner (Joann) Warmack, cousins Karyn (Pruett) Roof and daughter Kelsey; Melissa Warmack (Michael) Howard and daughter Leighton, Atlanta; Cheryl Burke (Steve) Van Aken, Bartlesville, OK; and Martin III (Ann) Burke, Huntsville, AL; and their daughters Laura Burke, Birmingham; and Ashley (Michael) Smith, Huntsville, AL. Julian Peeples Funeral Home, Dalton, Georgia conducted the service April 21, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Burial was in Chatsworth Heights Cemetery. Messages for the family may be left at www.julianpeeples.com; 706-259-7455