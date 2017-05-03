Mrs. Louise Bailey Parker, age 89 of Chatsworth, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017 at her residence. Louise was a member of Holly Creek Baptist Church and loved gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Parker; parents, Charlie and Lula Bailey; brothers, Bob Bailey and James Bailey; a sister, Edna Hobgood.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Bonnie Bailey of Chatsworth; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Jimmy Davenport of Chatsworth; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Louise Bailey Parker were Monday May 1, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with the Rev. Arthur Corbin and Rev. Chris Corbin officiating. Interment followed in Harrison Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday April 30, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Louise Bailey Parker.