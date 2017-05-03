Mr. Stephen Kelly Hatcher, age 47, of Chatsworth gracefully went to be with the Lord while in the arms of his loving wife and soulmate on the afternoon of April 30, 2017.

Mr. Hatcher was born in Brunswick, Ga on October 15, 1969, son of the late Albert Roger Hatcher and the late Betty Virginia Hatcher. Mr. Hatcher was a member of McFarland Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his cherished wife of 8 years, Carrie Betts Hatcher; 2 brothers, Michael Hatcher and his wife Donna, of Warner Robbins, Ga, Timothy Hatcher, and his wife, Candy of Waycross, GA; 2 nieces, Mandi Hatcher and Brandi Hatcher; 2 nephews, Mitchell Hatcher, and his wife Nicole, and Austin Hatcher, and his wife Heather; a great nephew, Nathan Hatcher; great niece, McKinlee; an aunt, Dorothy Little, Arkansas City, KS; 2 uncles, Delbert and Gilbert Hatcher both of Arkansas City, KS. A host of cousins and other friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, with the Rev. Charles Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in West Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, on Tuesday, starting at 5:00 p.m. as well as on Wednesday starting at 11:00 a.m.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and will include: Mitchell Hatcher, Austin Hatcher, Doug Ray, Bruce Jones, Michael Gazaway and, Tom Jones.

Arrangements provided with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Chatsworth Ga.