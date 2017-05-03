Mrs. Gayle Green, age 67, of Chatsworth, passed away at her residence on April 20, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Boyd & Eunice (Blackwell) Cox.

Mrs. Green is survived by her husband, Randall Green of the residence; sister and brother in law, Debbie & Ken Vance of Chatsworth; stepson, Brian Green of Nicklesville; step grandchildren, Eli and Noah Green of Calhoun; niece and nephews, Maj. Eric & Sarah Geyer of Alexandria, VA. and Jake Vance of Chatsworth; special friends, Helen Wilson of Marietta, Martha Rampley of Chatsworth and Gertrude Burns of Dalton.

Memorial services for Mrs. Green were held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 12:00 noon at the Chatsworth First United Methodist Church with Tamlyn Collins officiating. The family received friends Saturday April 29, 2017 from 11:00 until 12:00 at the church.

In lieu of flowers you may send donations to the American Cancer Society, 300 W Emery Street # 106, Dalton, GA. 30720.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth.