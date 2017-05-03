Michael David Patrick "Dave", age 77, of Waleska, Georgia passed away April 25, 2017 at Kindred Hospital in Rome, Georgia after a long battle with POEMS syndrome and complications following a stem cell transplant performed at Emory Hospital this past January. Dave's devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Dave was born in Dalton, Georgia on December 3, 1939 to Emmett and Dorothy Patrick. Dave grew up and went to school in Dalton. He worked in management and retired after 30 years with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He participated in a myriad of hobbies including sports, music and the arts. An avid golfer, he sunk an impressive hole-in-one at the age of 75. He often sung in the church choir and even produced his own Christian album. He enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his church family at Waleska First Baptist where he was an active member.

Survived by his wife, Geraldine Patrick "Gerri", children, Theodore and (Jeanette) Rupley - Jefferson, Georgia, Joseph and (Gina) Rupley - Alpharetta, Georgia, Elizabeth and (Brian) Galloway - Waleska, Georgia, grandchildren, Annie and (Justin) Gerard, Nicholas and Lauren Stegg, Jonathan Galloway, Jayna and Jerrett Rupley, Jack and Amelia Rupley and great grandchildren, Nikolas and Arthur Gerard. Cousins Donald and (Darlene) Holcomb, Freddie Holcomb - Chatsworth, Georgia. Jack and (Jean) Holcomb - Taylor, South Carolina and additional family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Dorothy Patrick, son, Michael Patrick and cousins, Aldeen Breeden, L.B. Holcombe and Macky Holcombe.

A luncheon to celebrate Dave's life was held at Waleska First Baptist Church, Sunday, April 30, 2017 immediately following the 10:00 a.m. service.