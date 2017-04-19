Mrs. Martha P. Baxter age 87 of Chatsworth passed away Friday April 7, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Baxter, and Murdic Loyed; parents, William Simon and Mary Ann (Ensley) Payne.

Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Wayne and Kathy Baxter of Crandall, Rickey and Laura Baxter of Chatsworth;

grandson, Andy Baxter of Crandall and step granddaughter Haley Collette of Chatsworth. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were Sunday, April 9, 2107 at 3:00 p.m. at Dewberry Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Bowen, Rev. Andrew Bowen and Rev. Brandon Herndon officiating. Interment was in the Fairy Valley Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday after 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com