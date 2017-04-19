Mrs. Louise "Maw" Dunn, age 97 of Chatsworth, passed away on April 17, 2017 in Murray Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Dunn; and daughter in law, Rosemary Dunn.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Laura Ann Burk of Dalton, John and Annette Dunn of Chatsworth, Molly Bearden of Dalton, Allen Dunn of Chatsworth, Mack Dunn of Dalton, Charles and Sandy Dunn of Chatsworth, Jean and Ricky Talley of Chatsworth, Sherri and Harvey Bearden of Dalton, Faye and Lamar Bearden of Chatsworth; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 20, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Beason officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairy Valley Cemetery with a white dove release. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements are made by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www.shawnchapmanfh.com