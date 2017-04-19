Mr. Steven McKinley King, 49, of Chatsworth passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Murray Medical Center.

Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Chambers and Charlie and Velma King.

Survivors include his parents, James and Geneva King of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, April and James King, Jr. of Chatsworth; sister, Brenda Jackson Varnell of Chatsworth; and extended family.

Memorial services to celebrate the life of Mr. King will be held Saturday April 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Zion Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends following the services in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church 50 Zion Hill Church Rd. Chatsworth, Georgia 30705.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Steven McKinley King.