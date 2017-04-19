Mrs. Jessie Lee Caylor Dunn, 98 of Crandall, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her residence.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Jessie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, K.B. Dunn; parents, Clint and Melissa Parker Caylor; step-mother, Ethel Walker Caylor; sisters, Esta Green, Maggie Bright; brothers, Cecil Caylor Sr., J.D. “Red” Caylor, W.E. Caylor.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Kathy Dunn of Dalton; daughters and sons-in-law, Reathel and Charles Phillips of Crandall, Rachel and Bobby Callahan of Crandall; sisters, Louise Deal of Crandall, Ruth Turvey of Cisco, Patsy Campbell of Old Fort, TN, Margaret Mynes of Chatsworth, Wilma Caylor of Calhoun, Brenda Davidson of Cleveland, TN, and Betty Bradt of Cleveland, TN; grandchildren, Debbie and Rick Berry, Donna and Alan Ridley, Ricky and Jane Phillips, Greg and Vickey Phillips, Tracy and Vonda Callahan, Chris and Kim Callahan, and Kayla Dunn; great-grandchildren, Melanie and Adam Daniel, Jessica Carter, Jenna and Jacob Bailey, Bryan Ridley, Jordan Phillips, Sydney Callahan, Cassidy Callahan, Tyler Callahan, Braden Callahan, and Coby Callahan; great-great-grandchildren, Ryder Whitener, Lily Bailey, and Grant Daniel; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Marilyn Thomas and Juanita Stafford.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care and we would also like to thank everyone at Murray County Fire Station NO. 4 for all their help.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jessie Lee Caylor Dunn were held Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Curt Thomason officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends at the church Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Jessie Lee Caylor Dunn.