Esther Smith, age 79, of Rocky Face, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleve and Sarah Smith; daughter, Sherrie Ingle.

She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Rogers of Rossville, GA; Amanda Dyer of Knoxville, TN; Debra Elliott and Sharon Teters both of Hixson, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Andrea Gentry of Cohutta; sons, John Smith Jr. of Soddy Daisy, TN.; Steven Smith of Signal Mountain, TN.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Smith will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rocky Face Julian Peeples Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Burns officiating. Burial will be in Whitfield Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the Rocky Face Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m.

You may leave the family a message or light a candle on the tribute wall at www.julianpeeples.com

Funeral arrangements are by Julian Peeples Funeral Home, Rocky Face Chapel. For more information, call 706-272-9777.