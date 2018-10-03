Two Democrats won the marksmanship competitions at last Saturday’s “BBQ and Bullets” event in Jasper sponsored by the Pickens County Democratic Party. The event was held at the Appalachian Gun, Pawn and Shooting Range in Jasper.

Brian Rosser, the Democratic candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives District 5 seat won the rifle competition.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Bruce Wood, a former elementary school teacher, won the pistol competition.

Event organizers were quick to point out that they did not know of any Republican competitors.

Lee Shiver, the Democratic candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives District 11 seat, said he wasn’t disappointed by the modest turnout.

“I know we are in a Republican stronghold and this place [Appalachian Gun] is like ground zero for my opponent’s campaign. But we wanted to make our point and I think we did,” he said.

“I am a gun owner and I’m keeping my guns, but I think we’re running out of time to do something about the growing threat of school and mass shooters in Georgia,” Shiver continued.

“We want thoughtful voters to know that law-abiding gun owners who are Democrats want common sense gun legislation. We are not ‘gun-grabbers.’”

Both Shiver and Pickens County Democratic Party chairman David Robinson also wanted to acknowledge the hospitality and friendliness of the owners and staff at Appalachian Gun.

“They couldn’t have been more helpful or accommodating,” said Shiver.

“I think it’s great that they were willing to host our event, even though they probably hold different views about what we can or should be doing to reduce the threat of gun violence and school and mass shooters,” said Shiver.

“If more people engaged in the civil discourse and mutual respect for different political opinions that were on display at our event, we would all be better informed and less hostile toward one another,” he said.

Shiver is scheduled to appear and speak at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet the Candidates” program and forum Thursday, October 4, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Calhoun City Depot in Calhoun.