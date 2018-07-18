A Murray County woman was indicted last week by the Murray County Grand Jury for 17 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. The indictment follows the rescue of 78 dogs in May by volunteers from the Murray County Humane Society and the Atlanta Humane Society from a property on Old Federal Road in Chatsworth.

Sandra Lee was indicted by the Murray County Grand Jury on July 9, with the indictment returned in open court on July 11, according to Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.

The counts - one for each animal - allege a negligent failure to provide proper medical and veterinary care resulting in physical pain and suffering to the animals. Poston confirmed that charges were based on a veterinarian's report on each of the dogs.

“There were 78 animals taken into protective custody but not all met the legal definition of cruelty,” said Poston. “Some people have speculated about felony aggravated cruelty to animals charges, but that crime requires a malicious and specific intent to cause the specific harm and there was no evidence to support that.”

Poston said Lee faces up to 12 months in jail on each of the charges.

The process of securing an indictment took several weeks.

"We asked (the sheriff's office) to hold off on any warrant until we could get the vet and investigator up from the Atlanta Humane Society to provide us more details and their opinion,” said Poston in published reports. “That conversation took place Monday prior to the presentation of the case to the grand jury and they testified before the grand jury.”