A Chatsworth father accused of smothering his 23-month-old son quietly accepted a modified plea deal last month that will send him to state prison for 10 years.

Teodoro "Miguel" Rosas-Santos was indicted in late 2017 on four counts of murder, and two counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree related to the January 2016 death of his son, Isaiah Rosas. By accepting what is called an “Alford plea” he admitted no guilt but accepted the facts of the case as presented by the prosecution.

If Rosas-Santos had been convicted of the charges at trial, the only sentencing options for the court would have been life or life without parole.

“He was looking at life in prison, and he was fearful of going to trial,” said Chief Public Defender Natalie Glaser, who led the team that negotiated on Rosas-Santos’ behalf.

Jury selection in the criminal trial originally had been scheduled to begin in early June at the Murray County Courthouse before Senior Superior Court Judge William T. Boyett, but that was delayed while prosecutors and defense attorneys negotiated the plea agreement.

Rosas-Santos is in the United States illegally from Mexico, according to the GBI, and was represented by the Murray County Public Defender's office. According to law enforcement officials, it is likely that Rosas-Santos will be deported back to his home country once his sentence is fulfilled.

"This would have been a challenging case to prosecute," said Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. "The defense team had obtained their own medical expert, a former director of the Georgia crime lab, to attack the actual medical examiner's conclusions and the evidence otherwise, while compelling, was still circumstantial in nature. We felt that the negotiated plea, including the acceptance of an "Alford Plea" was appropriate in the case."

According to a 2017 press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the child's mother found Isaiah when she returned to the family's mobile home in the Spring Place community after taking other children in the home to school. According to the GBI, Isaiah was one of seven children in the home.

An autopsy determined asphyxia was the cause of death. Investigators believed that they could have proved Isaiah’s death was at the hands of his father.

"A healthy 23-month-old child usually doesn't go to sleep and not wake up," said GBI Special Agent in Charge Greg Ramey at the time of Rosas-Santos' arrest. "Putting together what we learned in the autopsy, a 23-month-old dying like that isn't SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). We had to rule out some medical conditions and then you look at other reasons. You have to rule out a number of things, but the underlying fact is that typically a 23-month-old child doesn't fall asleep and die. There was some other physical evidence as well that pointed us into the direction of the father."

Rosas-Santos was transferred to the Georgia Department of Corrections on June 30, according to Murray County Sheriff’s Office officials. Typically, inmates are taken first to the Department of Corrections Intake Center in Jackson, before being transferred to a state facility to begin serving their sentence term.