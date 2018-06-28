A Murray County jury deliberated for less than five minutes last week before finding Kenneth Adams of Chatsworth not guilty of aggravated sodomy and sexual battery. Adams - accused of performing oral sex on another man against his will - had been held for four months without bond, had his first trial ended with a prosecutorial error, and was facing life in prison for the aggravated sodomy charge and 12 months in jail for the sexual battery charge.

Circuit Chief Public Defender Natalie Glaser said, “He is relieved and hoping to rebuild his life after months in jail. Facing life in prison, he was fearful of trial, but is grateful the citizens of Murray County could find the truth so quickly where the District Attorney’s office could not.”

At trial, the alleged victim claimed that he allowed Adams to perform a sex act on him because he was afraid that Adams might be a cop, judge or someone of authority. Glaser argued that the encounter was consensual, and that there was no evidence to corroborate those claims. Adams testified that the alleged victim, a convicted felon, attempted to obtain payment for the sexual act and when Adams was unable to pay, he reported the act to the police.

The jury believed Adams.

“It’s the fastest I’ve ever seen a jury return a verdict,” said Glaser.

“We appreciate the jury’s service and consideration in the case and respect their verdict,” District Attorney Bert Poston said. “The public defender’s office did a great job representing their client. The jury decided the case. That’s how the system works.”