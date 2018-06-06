Details on the medical condition of 78 dogs removed recently from a private property located on Old Federal Road in Chatsworth are now with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

Murray County Sheriff's Office Detective Tim Bell confirmed this week that MCSO investigators have received the reports from the Atlanta Humane Society and plan to sit down with District Attorney Bert Poston and his staff next week.

“We received the information yesterday on the dogs and we are currently reviewing the data and will get with the district attorney next week to make a decision on the next step,” said Bell in an email.

Christina Hill from the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) confirmed that the AHS have completed their assessment on all of the animals, though “more than a dozen” continue to receive medical care.

“Many have already been adopted, and some are in foster care,” she said.

In many cases, including that of Honey Lemon (photo at right), donors are picking up the costs of medical care.

Though initially investigated as an animal hoarding case, Humane Society officials now say that evidence indicates the possibility of a commercial dog breeding operation onsite.

“Almost all the dogs seized last week were female and pregnant, or had been pregnant recently,” said Murray County Animal Services Director Lisa Green.

Green confirmed that an estimated 40 to 60 animals were seized from the property owners several years ago. MCSO is not releasing the names of the property owners because the investigation is ongoing.

Volunteers with Back in Black Dog Rescue, Callie’s Pet Rescue, God Only Knows Animal Rescue, Luv a Dog and the National Spay Alliance Foundation helped to remove the dogs.