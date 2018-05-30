Last week, volunteers from the Murray County Humane Society and the Atlanta Humane Society removed 78 dogs from a private property located on Old Federal Road in Chatsworth. Though initially investigated as an animal hoarding case, Humane Society officials now confirm that new evidence indicates the possibility of a commercial dog breeding operation onsite.

This week, animal lovers across Murray County are seeking answers after learning that the property owners faced scrutiny over their property and the way they raised dogs years ago.

“Almost all the dogs seized last week were female and pregnant, or had been pregnant recently,” said Murray County Animal Services Director Lisa Green, who took over the Animal Services operation last year. “Many of them had to be taken to immediate medical care.

She added that “initial reports said that the dogs had food and water, but that was only because we had brought it in with us. We were able to get the search warrant because there was no food or water in sight and the dogs appeared to be in distress.”

The situation was so distressing for some of the animal rights workers who worked onsite that they are planning to meet and talk through their emotions this week to ensure that any psychological trauma doesn’t linger.

“Of the first 25 animals I saw, almost every one appeared to be inbred,” said Green. “The final dogs taken out had serious health issues after having been kept in a crate and bred and bred and bred.”

Green confirmed that an estimated 40 to 60 animals were seized from one of the property owners several years ago.

Murray County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport confirmed this week that the property owners have yet to be charged or arrested in this case. MCSO officials would not release the names of the property owners because the investigation is ongoing, but confirmed to the media that the district attorney's office is involved in assessing possible charges.

Volunteers with Back in Black Dog Rescue, Callie’s Pet Rescue, God Only Knows Animal Rescue, Luv a Dog and the National Spay Alliance Foundation helped to remove the dogs, which were taken to the Atlanta Humane Society shelters in Atlanta.

At least one dog already has been adopted, said Green.

Green said Murray County Animal Control received a tip about the property Sunday night and reached out to the sheriff's office.

MCSO officials said that shortly after the search warrant was issued but before the property was searched one of the property owners called animal control to surrender the dogs.

Green said the owner’s interest in keeping only the female dogs, particularly those who are pregnant, lends credence to the theory that an operation was in place simply to make money off the dogs.