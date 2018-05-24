Twin Oaks Greenhouse (TOG), a local family owned business located at 4035 Crandall Ellijay Rd. in Chatsworth, recently passed an important milestone when they celebrated their 30th anniversary in Murray County this March.

Yvonne (Chambers) Sampson, the owner of TOG and a native of Murray County, graduated from Murray High School in 1986 and went into the greenhouse business two years later.

In high school, Sampson decided she wanted to have a greenhouse business after she spent time in the MCHS Horticulture program.

"I loved the Horticulture program. I spent almost the equivalent of six years of school under the horticulture program, which included greenhouse management, flora-culture, landscape design and more in-depth courses under greenhouse grower," explained Sampson.

"I talked to my parents, Emmett and Frieda Chambers, and told them that I felt that I would like to have a greenhouse business," said Sampson. "My dad took me to First National Bank of Chatsworth. Paul Ross was the president at the time, and was the first person to help me get a loan to start my business," she said.

A number of different types of plants are offered at TOG, including bedding plant flowers, vegetables and hanging baskets. Many of the plants are grown from their own seeds and plugs right here in Murray County and seeds are ordered from NON GMO (genetically modified organisms) grower companies.

"I do not believe in tampering with the original makeup of plants. The Lord made plants perfect to begin with; if it isn't broken, don't fix it," stated Sampson.

"We grow many of our plants from seeds, and we also grow small plants from plugs," said Sampson. "We do this in an effort to save our customers the additional charges that we would have to pass on if we should have to buy plants already grown."

TOG offers a robust selection, making them an attractive option to driving all the way to Dalton to visit a big box nursery.

"Basket plant sizes are 10", bedding plants, flowers and vegetable are mostly in packs of 6, and larger tomatoes are offered in 1 gallon containers and perennials also," says Sampson. When asked about her competition, Sampson replied, "When people purchase from us, it directly helps our family, not a large corporation."

Twin Oaks sells to the general public, and also sells wholesale to businesses that resell plants in surrounding counties. The business is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They do request that anyone traveling from a greater distance contact them first to make sure they're open.

"This March marked 30 years for us being in the greenhouse industry. We are thankful to the Lord God for our health, family and the pleasure of living in Murray County," Sampson pointed out.

"Our whole family loves the county, the mountains and the freedoms that we still enjoy in the U.S.A." added Sampson.

For info on Twin Oaks Greenhouse, call at 706-280-6047.