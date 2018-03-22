Oglethorpe Power Corporation recently paid $2,015,539.92 in 2017 ad valorem taxes to the Murray County Tax Commissioner’s office for Oglethorpe Power’s Thomas A. Smith electric generating facility in Murray County.

The two-unit, combined-cycle power plant - powered by clean-burning natural gas and capable of producing about 1,250 megawatts of electric power – was purchased by Oglethorpe in 2011.

Statewide, Oglethorpe Power paid more than $35 million in 2017 ad valorem taxes for power generating facilities that it owns or co-owns on behalf of its Member EMCs.

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with approximately $11 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.1 million Georgia residents. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, hydroelectric, coal and nuclear generating plants with a combined capacity of approximately 7,800 megawatts.

Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 Member Systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, an Atlanta suburb.