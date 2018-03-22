Emergency personnel from the Chatsworth Fire Department, Chatsworth Police Department and Murray County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched this week to Mohawk Industries’ Duvall Road Facility at 1149 Duvall Road, in response to an industrial accident.

First responders arrived on scene and located a male victim who had been struck by a large roller. Despite the best efforts of Mohawk employees and first responders, the victim passed away at Murray Medical Center.

The Murray County Coroner's Office was contacted and identified the victim as Roy Glenn Bass, age 59, of Crandall. The Coroner's investigation is still open, pending the results of an autopsy.

Mohawk officials released this statement:

Mr. Roy Glenn Bass, 59, was pronounced dead at Murray Medical Center Tuesday morning following an industrial accident at the company's Duvall Road manufacturing facility in Chatsworth.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) was notified of the incident, and the company will cooperate fully during the agency's investigation. The cause of the accident remains unknown at this time.

According to Mohawk officials, Bass joined Mohawk in April 2012 and worked as an electrician at the company's Virgil Drive facility in Dalton before transferring to the Duvall Road facility in September 2015.