The Murray County Public Schools Board of Education (BOE) is taking a measured approach to initiating the search for a new school superintendent, according to BOE officials at a called meeting Monday evening at the Central Office in Chatsworth.

The school board did not detail any personnel matters in open session, yet members expressed confidence afterward that the appropriate amount of time would be taken to get the best person possible hired for the job.

“We are taking our time and fully assessing the situation,” said BOE Chairman Greg Shoemaker immediately following the meeting. “We’d love to have the right person in place by the time our next school term begins in September, if not sooner. But we won’t hold ourselves to a specific timeline.”

The BOE voted recently to terminate the contract of Eric McFee, who had served as superintendent for about a year-and-a-half after replacing longtime Murray County Schools superintendent Vickie Reed.

Murray County Finance Manager Steve Loughridge currently is serving as interim school superintendent. There is no deadline for securing a permanent superintendent, according to Shoemaker.

Loughridge, who was vocal and active during the most recent board meeting, will be asked to serve until the BOE votes to appoint someone into the position. According to BOE leaders, that search process will soon begin in earnest.

“The board will start by taking a fresh look at the qualifications we’re looking for in a candidate,” said Shoemaker. “And we’ll go from there.”

The Dalton Board of Education recently hired a new school superintendent, after hosting public discussions with its final two candidates. Dr. Tim Howard joined the Whitfield County school system last week following an eight-month search.