Like most residents of Murray County, Robert Dotson knew that a storm was brewing that Sunday night during the second week of March 1993. As an experienced Georgia Power “troubleman” he had already prepared his wife Shelia and three sons, as well as their Chatsworth home, for what was expected to be challenging, yet manageable, weather.

What the Dotson family – and virtually everyone across North Georgia – experienced is now known as The Storm of the Century. Even 25 years later, the memories are fresh.

“That one topped everything I’ve ever seen,” recalled Dotson, now retired after a 40-year career with the electric utility company. “They told us “this storm could be substantial’ but it exceeded everyone’s expectations.”

Georgia Power crews had begun staging at a local hotel in Dalton that weekend, enjoying a steak dinner when snow started falling around 10 p.m. that Sunday night.

“It started snowing and it kept snowing, and snowing, and snowing,” said Dotson, who has responded to natural disasters throughout the country, and even in the Virgin Islands. “Around 3 a.m., an apprentice and I drove to Calhoun to manually reset a substation. It was a howling blizzard like you see in the movies. We somehow cut a trail down the middle of I-75 South even though we could hardly see at all.”

“Snow blew like that all day and night.”

To make matters worse, Dotson and the apprentice had to make multiple round-trips down I-75 in the blizzard to manually reset the substation again and again.

“We’d get the power on there, head out to another job and it would go out again,” said Dotson.“We’d head back to the substation, get the power back on, and it would go out again.”

The next day, the snow and high winds finally stopped. The impact of the storm was quite apparent – but had not yet run its course.

“The next day, we could see that the weight of the snow had started collapsing the roofs on many textile mills around the area, which were not built to hold that type of snow load,” said Dotson. “The wind then filled them with snow drifts … it was a mess.”

All of Murray County felt the repercussions, and it could have been even worse.

“When the mill roofs collapsed, the fire sprinkler systems inside were destroyed,” remembered Dotson. “That drained the Chatsworth municipal water tanks and, combined with no power to the city water works pumps, nobody here had any water at all.”

“We immediately got those pumps running so the city water tanks would fill back up quickly,” he added.

Once the wind died down and the snow stopped, the sun came out. That warmer weather brought its own issues.

“The melted snow froze solid on Monday night, so everything was covered in ice,” Dotson said. “People were getting stuck with four-wheel drive vehicles. At Georgia Power headquarters in Dalton, we had to get a backhoe and break up the ice in the parking lot just to get the trucks out of the yard.”

The storm changed the way area emergency management officials plan for severe weather. Until 1993, the City of Dalton had no city vehicles with four-wheel drive; city officials have since changed their preparation planning.

For Shelia and the boys, Dotson’s round-the-clock efforts to help his community were no surprise.

“As the wife of a Georgia Power guy, I expected it,” said Shelia, a Chatsworth native who married her high-school sweetheart more than 45 years ago and also has a son working for Georgia Power. “When they are called upon, they respond.”