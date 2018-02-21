The last time he was on a boat, Christian Pate was fishing for bass on Carters Lake. He doesn’t remember if they caught anything, he just remembers enjoying a nice day on the water.

One day soon, the 19-year-old Chatsworth native will likely board a bigger boat - a much bigger boat - as one of the newest recruits from Murray County to enlist in the U.S. Navy.

He is fully aware that he’s joining a long line of honor, with several veterans in his family.

“This county and this town have a long history of service to our country, in the Navy and all the other branches of service,” said Pate, a 2017 graduate of North Murray High School. “I feel proud that I’ll be helping the United States and carrying on a legacy that our countrymen - including people from right here in my hometown - have carried before us.”

“I know my place. I’m next in line,” he added.

Pate has been accepted into the Navy as a Cryptologic Technician (CTN), with two years of intensive schooling ahead, followed by at least four years of active duty.

He leaves this week for eight weeks of basic training at the U.S. Navy’s Great Lakes Induction Center near Chicago. Following basic training, he expects to attend “A” school in Pensacola, Florida.

That is likely to be followed by “C” school, the final step to active duty.

“The process has been rewarding,” added Pate. “I already feel like I’m contributing to something bigger than myself.”

When asked his feelings about local veterans and the fact that he’d soon be joining their ranks, Pate shook his head.

“I’m awed ... I’m honored. I look up to them,” he said. “I remember seeing them at the veteran’s celebrations and that’s about to be me. That’s humbling.”

Pate never planned on a military career, and never participated in ROTC or any other military related organizations while growing up. Yet, as the end of high school approached and then became history, he began to consider a path other than college.

Pate, who has four sisters and a 2-year-old brother, caught his family by surprise.

“Even weeks before I made my final decision, I really had never seriously considered the military as a career,” said Pate. “Sure, I knew it was an option but I was more focused on the fact that college didn’t seem to be the right fit for me at this point in my life.

I just thought life would take me down a different path.”

Soon, he says he began to look closely at a career in the U.S. Navy. Once he took the ASVAB tests at NMHS, he scored high enough to qualify for the prestigious CTN program.

“I realized that this is the best way to really succeed, the way I want to succeed in life,” he said. “The Navy will provide opportunity to me without limiting my options long term. I’m looking at it like this is my own personal college experience.”

Cryptology involves areas such as encryption, decryption, codes, ciphers - stuff that requires a lot of mathematics work. Yet Pate didn’t consider himself a math whiz.

Cryptology is also an important part of America’s safety net, so just being accepted into the CTN program was a rigorous process.

Pre-screening, fingerprinting, testing at various levels, individual and group interviews, medical exams of all types, and lots of waiting were required. In fact, he waited an hour after the last test to hear a final decision in person.

Finally, he got the news, they set up a swearing-in ceremony and he had set a course into his new future.

Pate knows the experiences he will have and the skills he will learn in the Navy will translate well into the world of future employers.

“Once I do get out of the Navy, whenever that is, I will hopefully have the skills that are always in demand,” said Pate. “I believe that’s why the military is such a good fit for some people; it better equips them with the skills necessary to contribute to society.”

“There is a long list of names throughout history who have served our country, in the U.S. Navy and other branches. I’m excited to become a part of that history.”