Most of us know someone, or have a relative, who just loves yard sales. And estate sales. And garage sales. And auctions.

Any place they can buy cool stuff that most of us have never seen before, with some crazy story and an addition to a collection that only seems to grow.

If you can convince them it’s time to pare down, “American Pickers” wants to know.

The producers of the highly rated History Channel television show “American Pickers” are looking for North Georgia residents who may have a barn full of interesting stuff they can sift through on their show.

According to a media release from “American Pickers,” stars Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are scheduled to film episodes of the hit series throughout North Georgia this spring.

“We are trying to get the word out as soon as possible, so the sooner people with large private collections reach out to us the better,” said Evan Linden, production assistant with American Pickers, in an email to The Chatsworth Times. “Mike and Frank only pick private collections so they won’t be able to visit stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.”

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores “the world of antique ‘picking’ on History Channel. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, “two of the most skilled pickers in the business,” as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” according to Linden. “As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.”

The pair’s ultimate goal often is to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the release said. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. ‘American Pickers’ is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.”

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 855-OLD-RUST.