A crowd-funding campaign to help a nine-year-old Chatsworth girl receive needed medical care and home renovations is oh-so-close to reaching its $15,000 goal, thanks in no small part to the involvement of two celebrities from the pop music world.

After former One Direction member Zayn Malik saw a video featuring Rylee Sanford's story, he tweeted out the link to his 26 million followers.

Current One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson saw that tweet, then donated $10,000 to the fund and tweeted about Rylee to his 32.4 million followers.

Rylee's big sister MaKayley made the video that caught the attention of Malik and Tomlinson - a video which now has 549,000 views. In it, as the One Direction song I Don't Want to Live Forever plays, an overjoyed Rylee cries with happiness. The next day, the video caught the attention of the band and the re-tweets began.

Lisa Sanford said her family started the crowd-funding campaign to help make life easier for daughter Rylee, who has a rare brain malformation called bilateral close-lipped schizencephaly that limits her speech and ability to walk.

The Sanford family must make several trips to Texas each year for Rylee's therapy sessions.

Less than $1,500 now needs to be raised to reach the campaign's goal, which would allow the Sanford family to travel to Texas for Rylee's next round of therapy, as well as construct a wheelchair ramp, install a roll-in shower, and widen doorways throughout their home.

"Rylee is doing great," said Lisa Sanford. "We're just hoping to give her the best life possible. This will help us get started on the things we need to do that."

Rylee is "full care," which means that the Sanford family must care for her completely. She has a full schedule of speech and occupational therapy, and also does therapeutic horseback riding in the warmer months.

For Sanford, the love shown by strangers for her daughter is overwhelming.

"It's completely amazing what total strangers have done to help Rylee," said Lisa Sanford. "It's nice to know that kindness still exists in this world."