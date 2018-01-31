Murray County Chief Magistrate L. Gale Buckner announced this week that she will retire at the end of this year, after more than 40 years of service with the state of Georgia and Murray County.

"I love my job, I love the people ... I'm just not ready to commit to four more years," said Buckner, who began her law enforcement career in 1978 as a communications sergeant with the Chatsworth Police Department. "This is the right time to announce; I believe the community needed to know my decision now."

"It's the ethical thing to do so that anyone who is considering running has plenty of time to make a decision," she added.

Candidates to replace Buckner as Chief Magistrate must qualify by March for the non-partisan election in May, with any run-off in the fall, if needed.

Buckner was appointed by the Conasauga Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judges over 38 other candidates to serve as the Chief Magistrate Judge of Murray County on November 1, 2012, one day after she retired from the State of Georgia after 31+ years of service. In 2014, she was elected to a 4-year term.

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan has no doubt that a very capable jurist can be found to replace Buckner, but knows finding one as accomplished and respected by her peers will be difficult.

"Judge Buckner has a resume a mile long," said Hogan. "Pardons and Paroles, Juvenile Justice, G.B.I. - she's just about done it all in 40-plus years. This is a big loss for Murray County, and it will be very tough to fill her shoes."

"It takes a special person to serve the way Judge Buckner has served," Hogan said.

As Chief Magistrate, she handles criminal and civil matters such as issuance of arrest warrants, search warrants, first appearance hearings to determine if a bond is to be issued or denied, landlord/tenant matters, and small claims filings of $15,000 or less.

Buckner, who previously served as Commissioner of Georgia’s Department of Juvenile Justice by Gubernatorial appointment of Republican Governor Nathan Deal and Department of Juvenile Justice Board confirmation, is a native Georgian. Ms. Buckner earned her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Urban Life at Georgia State University in 1981, and her Masters degree in Public Administration from Brenau University in 1987.

She is a graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 169th Session (1992), and was a delegate to Israel in 2003 for the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange program. She has served as President of the International Association of Women Police, and currently serves on its Board of Trustees.

Ms. Buckner was appointed as Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice in November 2011. She oversaw the day to day operations of the multi-faceted agency that serves the state`s youthful offenders up to the age of 21.

Each day, at 26 facilities and 92 court services offices throughout the state, more than 4,000 DJJ employees under her command worked to effect justice as well as redirect and shape the young lives in the agency`s care so they could take responsibility for their delinquent conduct and become contributing members of society.

Buckner was appointed to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles by Republican Governor Sonny Perdue in January 2005. She served as Chair of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles from July 1, 2008 to June 30, 2010, and as Vice-Chair of the Board from July 1, 2006 to June 30, 2008.

Each year she issued decisions on approximately 17,000 cases of offenders incarcerated in the Department of Corrections, presided over approximately 1,700 Final Hearings for parolees who had parole violations, and she was a voting member in approximately 18 death penalty cases. Ms. Buckner spearheaded a Prison Re-Entry program which was honored by Governor Perdue as the state model.

As Parole Board Chair, Buckner was a member of the Curriculum Development Team for the National Institute of Corrections which formulated advanced training for Parole Board Chairs, Board Members, and Executives nation-wide. She is now an adjunct professor for this group.

She served as a Parole Board member until her appointment to the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

Buckner was appointed by Democratic Governor Roy Barnes in July 2000 as Executive Director of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. She was reappointed to this position by Republican Governor Perdue after his election. She served in this position until her appointment to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Buckner also had a lengthy career with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation starting in 1981, in which she served as Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge of the Atlanta field office for death investigations, child abuse, fraud, and other criminal activities. She also served as Director of Personnel for the 800+ employee agency.

Later, she served as Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, where she served as liaison to the Georgia General Assembly and the U.S. Congress, advocating for the passage or non-passage of legislation as well as appropriations oversights. She was Case Agent for the 1984 Director’s Award for Outstanding Investigation.

Buckner has extensive experience in law enforcement - beginning in 1978 as Sergeant of Communications for the Chatsworth Police Department, where she received the 1979 Officer of the Year Award.

Buckner resides in Chatsworth, Georgia and is an active member of the Holly Creek Baptist Church, where she leads pilgrimages to the Holy Land. She is a member of the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce, Pilot Club, Highland Rivers Health, and Community Christmas.

For Buckner, it's simply time to do other things in life. "It's time to turn the position over to another generation," said Buckner. "And I want to be able, while I'm young and healthy, to travel."