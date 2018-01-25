It was around 3 a.m., and our 10-hour flight back to the United States was somewhere over the north Atlantic Ocean. Everyone else seemed to be asleep, other than the guy in seat 56D who was watching a Tom Cruise movie on the seat-back screen in front of him.

Eyes closed, earphones on ... nothing brought sleep. I was more than ready to get back home to Chatsworth and the mountains of north Georgia - but I just couldn't stop thinking about the little orphan boy we had lovingly nicknamed "The Engineer."

We called this tiny boy that because he intensely and constantly built things out of the brightly colored plastic building blocks that were brought out during playtime at Bulembu Children's Center, an amazing community for orphaned children in Swaziland, Africa.

One on top of the other, placing the varying shapes and sizes and configurations became his focus - he was unwavering, hands a blur, piecing together new creations as fast he possibly could, using every resource he had. It seemed as if he didn't want to waste one precious second.

I couldn't help but think that I could learn something from this little child who - thanks to HIV/AIDS - faces a far different future than I or my children do.

My wife, my daughter and I visited Bulembu as part of a personal trip to learn more about the work of Challenge Ministries Swaziland (CMS), a Christian ministry that began more than 20 years ago as a simple coffeehouse for street children in the nation's capitol of Mbabane.

Swaziland - a small, beautiful country that is landlocked between South Africa and Mozambique - has one of the highest HIV/AIDS rates in the world, which has resulted in many orphaned children living on the streets with little hope for the future. Kevin and Helen Ward, the founders of CMS, resolved two decades ago to do something to help their adopted nation's most vulnerable citizens.

That simple outpouring of faith and love has grown into Challenge Ministries Swaziland (CMS), which today makes a difference through the care of orphaned and vulnerable children, the development of rural communities, education, rehabilitation programs, rural healthcare, sustainability projects and teaching godly leadership.

"Our mission is to know God, to be His people, to value others and to change our world," said Kevin Ward.

In spending time with Kevin and Helen, we were struck by their gentle attitude of love and respect toward everyone with whom they came into contact.

"That's intentional," admitted Kevin. "There is such a history of pain here in Africa that a simple act of respect toward someone is a very important thing."

Kevin and Helen have accomplished a lot in a little more than 20 years since they opened that humble coffeeshop. CMS now includes:

Elusitweni Help Center

In September 2007, the first resident was accommodated at Elusitweni Help Center. Now led by director Thobile Mnisi, the center cares for up to a dozen women at a time.

“In my own life I’ve known such deep hurt and rejection and God has clearly shown me personally how to have victory over my past and walk in forgiveness," said Mnisi. "I stand amazed in how He now places me here to love and care for these beautiful girls.”

Emafini Men's Center

Emafini Men's Center is a caring, tough love residential program with staff on duty 24 hours a day. The program starts early in the morning and is based around curriculum has been written over the last 50 years, sourcing information from over 95 countries, to address the specific needs of youth with life-controlling habits.

Health Care Teams

The CMS health care team specializes in running rural clinics, supporting the ICBC community developments, providing first aid training and basic hygiene education. They work closely with HIV/AIDS related illnesses, common sicknesses, nutrition, and hygiene. A major challenge is to train and equip local Swazi volunteers to reach the sick, orphaned, widowed and vulnerable within their own communities.

Hwane Farms

Young men live here as part of structured nuclear families; for some it's the first time they've experienced a father's attention.

Bulembu

An hour after leaving the paved road, the former mining town of Bulembu comes into view across a verdant valley. Nearly 400 orphaned children live and attend school here, made possible through the work of CMS.

Bulembu's Child Care Program, Bulembu Christian Academy and Bulembu Clinic are all designed to reweave the social fabric that has been worn thin by the AIDS pandemic and rampant unemployment in Swaziland. Bulembu is able to care for children from birth all the way through to adulthood.

Bulembu has an ambitious goal to support the ongoing care of hundreds of orphaned and vulnerable children by providing holistic care for each child in a home, rather than in a large institutional orphanage. Each child lives in a refurbished home with a caregiver and up to five other children. The goal is for these new families to become the thread that restores the social fabric of a nation.

Utilizing the infrastructure established by the mining industry, Bulembu leadership has built innovative, sustainable and profitable businesses in the community. Each enterprise employs local citizens and is formally a division of the larger charity, with the profits from each flowing into Bulembu's Sustainability Fund for the advancement of the Bulembu vision.

The enterprises include a water bottling plant, a timber mill, honey production, a dairy, a bakery, a creativity center and a lodge.

In addition to visiting the many CMS success stories, we also had time to worship with the Wards at Potters Wheel Church where they pastor, and take in some of the culture. That included a visit to a village constructed in the traditional Swazi way - featuring a witch doctor who illustrated practices still used in some parts of the country.

A safari was educational, as well. For instance, we learned that a giant bull elephant will turn and charge angrily when a truck full of people gets too close. We also discovered that a truck seems really, really small and puny compared to a charging bull elephant.

So what other things were impressed upon me during this trip?

Prayer works. I already knew that, but traveling more than 22,000 miles across three continents by air and by car reinforced my faith tenfold.

I learned that the world need not be a scary place, but that respect for the earth and humanity's place in it are important. Those concepts are important in this country, too, right here in Chatsworth.

I was struck by how similar the people of Ezulwini, Swaziland are to the folks of Murray County, Georgia. Friendly waves for strangers, good manners during meals, a desire to be kind, showing generosity when called upon ... that's what I experienced in Africa, and that’s what I experience here in the Peach State. People around the world often are not THAT different from you if you take the time to get to know them a bit.

The most critical thing I discovered is that the children at Bulembu, who already faced adversity, can now use my prayers and my help.

A South African mining company is re-opening the nearby mine, and that necessitates that the entire village and all the children move to the city of Bezulu, many miles away. Virtually all of the enterprises whose sales now help keep the children's center going - Bulembu Water, Bulembu Honey, Bulembu Dairy, Bulembu Lodge and the timber sawmill - must be relocated by December of next year.

That means that I may be able to use my talents and my tithes to assist these vulnerable children after all. I’m not sure how, but I’m praying about it.

After meeting the Wards, and seeing firsthand their unconditional love for hurting people, my soul has been stirred into action.

I don't want to waste one precious second. You can learn more at www.cmsswazi.org or www.bulembu.org.