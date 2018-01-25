The Chatsworth Water Works Commission (WWC) was awarded a $6,100,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors on January 22.

The loan will help finance the construction of the Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, detailed in last week’s Chatsworth Times, which GEFA acknowledged will address the county’s growing demand on the sewer system.

The commission will pay 1.89 percent interest on the 20-year loan, which includes principal forgiveness up to $500,000 if all funds are drawn.

“I’d like to express appreciation to Gov. Deal, U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, U.S. Sen. David Perdue, U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, state Sen. Chuck Payne, and state Reps. Rick Jasperse and Jason Ridley for their support,” said GEFA Executive Director Kevin Clark. “The state’s commitment to helping cities and counties finance infrastructure development is a main contributor to GEFA’s success.”

The CWSRF, a federal loan program administered by GEFA, provides communities throughout Georgia with low-interest loans to fund wastewater infrastructure and water pollution control projects. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia. Eligible projects include a variety of stormwater and wastewater collection and treatment projects. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic growth and development. Low-interest loans from this program are available up to $25 million.

“The federal water and sewer programs administered by GEFA assist local governments with improving their environmental infrastructure. Through the Clean Water program, affordable financing helps cities and counties improve water quality.” – GEFA Executive Director Kevin Clark.

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), headquartered in Atlanta, is the lead agency for state energy programs; directs the Georgia Land Conservation Program; maintains state-owned fuel storage tanks; and offers financing for reservoir and water supply, water quality, stormwater, and solid waste infrastructure. Since 1985, GEFA has approved financial commitments totaling more than $4 billion to local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

