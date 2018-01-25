Dr. Ruthie Pannell Crider paused when asked about the very first time she appeared in front a television camera. After a moment, she remembered her first brush with fame.

“Way back at Chatsworth Elementary, a local television station was doing a story on our new Homework Hotline,” said the Murray County native. “So they asked me about that. Nothing too exciting.”

Unlike Crider’s recent star turns on the TLC Network’s hit medical reality show, Untold Stories of the E.R., which have been very exciting - for her friends and family, at least.

Dr. Crider, a nationally board-certified emergency room physician, will be starring in two episodes of Season 12 of Untold Stories of the ER. The first of her two new episodes will air on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 9 p.m. and the second will premiere on TLC on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 9 p.m.

This will be the eighth episode she has taped for Untold Stories of the E.R., a docudrama television series during which real life emergency room doctors tell about their most puzzling cases. The series first aired in 2004 and is filmed in British Columbia.

Crider often watched the show while working out on her treadmill and wondered “where do they get these stories?” As fate would have it, a flier soon reached her office asking for story submissions for Untold Stories.

“I thought I had an interesting story but I had no idea, really,” recalled Crider. “So I submitted my story, and the very next day the producers called. I thought ‘Is this a hoax?’ ”

Turns out that the producers are a husband-wife team based in western Canada, they liked her story, and made Crider feel very comfortable in her first acting role.

“I got to know them by Skype first, and since I was playing myself in my story, the filming was very comfortable,” said Crider.

“It’s a fascinating experience,” she added. “The experience has given me such an appreciation for the people who work in the entertainment industry. They work very long, hard hours - 60 to 75 people on set at once - in a very mentally and physically demanding environment, to capture what may be five seconds of finished footage.

“It’s very similar to the intense environment of the E.R., where there are definitely leaders but success comes through the entire team providing lots of support.”

While starring in a television show has been fun - and a source of amusement for her sons - Crider hopes something more comes from the experience. “I hope that the show will inspire others - especially young women - to pursue a career in medicine,” said Crider. “I definitely use clips from the show when I’m giving a talk to kids, it gives me instant credibility with them.”

Dr. Crider received her high school diploma from Murray County High School in 1995, her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in 1999, and earned her Medical Doctorate from Mercer University School of Medicine in 2003. She is currently a practicing emergency room physician with Georgia Emergency Associates at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro, Georgia.

Her affiliations include membership in the Medical Association of Georgia, the Ogeechee River Medical Society and she is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. She was inducted into the Murray County High School Hall of Fame in 2017.

Dr. Crider grew up on the family farm in Eton. She is the daughter of Judge and Mrs. Charles A. Pannell, Jr. of Eton and the brother of Chad Pannell, an attorney in Atlanta. She is married to Bill Crider, President of Crider Foods, Inc., and they have two sons, Billy (age 9) and Bo (age 8).