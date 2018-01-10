Major Jimmy Davenport has been promoted to the position of Chief Deputy for the Murray County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), where he will serve as second-in-command to Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford.

Davenport has been with the MCSO for five years, and has more than 15 total years of local and federal law enforcement experience.

Davenport began his law enforcement career working in corrections with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) in Dalton. After excelling in that role, he was selected to attend the local law enforcement academy; upon graduation, he worked patrol on both the day and night shifts for the WCSO.

Soon after, he was tapped to be a part of the agency’s Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit, an elite team that specialized in proactively targeting high-crime areas.

“We had the freedom to proactively combat crime in the areas that needed aggressive enforcement,” said Davenport. “Our team would go and ‘wolfpack’ an area where we knew that criminals were operating, and overwhelm them with aggressive tactics.”

After another promotion to drug investigator, an opportunity presented itself in Murray County. Sheriff Langford was looking to update and empower a dedicated drug enforcement team in Murray County, and hired Davenport as part of that team to hunt criminals involved in the drug trade, whether sellers, buyers, traffickers or middle-men.

Davenport was recently federally deputized as part of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Davenport graduated from Murray County High School in 1997. He lives in Chatsworth with his wife Kristy, sons Trae and Kaeden, and a daughter Addison.

Davenport replaces former MCSO Chief Deputy Brian Ingle, who resigned from his post in October.