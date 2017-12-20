A company that develops organic hydroponic farms in the Southeast United States has proposed developing an 80-acre site in Murray County, with the potential to bring more than 100 high-paying, high-tech jobs and an estimated $20 million annual economic impact to the area.

Executives from Cornucopia Farms, a limited liability corporation headquartered in Marietta, recently made a presentation to the Murray County Industrial Development Board (IDA) outlining the proposed project.

The development board has now begun the process of working with other local Murray County entities to fully assess the project details and make recommendations on what is needed to move forward, according to Illya Copeland, director of economic development for the IDA. Local leaders have been working with Cornucopia for months to bring the project proposal to city, county and state officials.

"This project would create the largest organic hydroponic food production facility in Georgia, and it represents a new step forward in technology and agribusiness for the state," said Maurizio Giabbai, one of the principal investors in Cornucopia Farms. The company already has scouted prospective sites across Murray County, he acknowledged.

As many as 130 positions could eventually staff Cornucopia's Murray County farm, said Giabbai. Jobs there will be more technology based than traditional agriculture positions, with salaries starting at around $13.50 per hour on average, representing an $8 million annual local payroll.

Organic produce is the fastest-growing segment in the food industry, with U.S. sales of more than $47 billion last year. Globally, sales of organic products are projected to climb to $320 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research.

Fruits and vegetables have emerged as the largest organic food segment and will generate revenues of more than $110 billion by 2025, experts say. Consumer demand has also helped drive the "locally sourced" food trend in the U.S. and abroad.

"Organic, locally-sourced produce is one of the fastest growing food trends in the world. Cornucopia has also been developing a 40-acre project in Jefferson County, Georgia," said Copeland. "The project we are trying to bring to Murray County will be twice the size."

Details on what tax abatements or other municipal incentives Cornucopia is seeking in order to secure an agreement have yet to be disclosed. There are still opportunities for local equity investors to get involved in the project, according to company officials.

Cornucopia's Murray County project would encompass 80 acres, with 40 acres of state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses growing vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, strawberries and peppers. The company's plan also calls for high-tech seeding, processing, packaging and cold storage facilities on-site, for a total investment of approximately $16 million to bring the entire project to fruition.

Each greenhouse will be able to adapt to short-term market demands, such as by adding other crops or converting to growing flowers, according to the company.

The Cornucopia project would involve advanced hydroponic growing processes, all contained within climate-controlled greenhouses, that enable year-round production. Cornucopia Farms officials say that they estimate completing 10 to 11 harvests per year at their Jefferson County farm site.

The company targets a market area of 150 miles around its Jefferson County facility - well within the range of a 200-mile radius that the fresh food industry recognizes as being "locally produced." That target area is home to nearly 9 million people and includes metro areas such as Augusta, Savannah, Columbia, S.C. and the southern suburbs of Atlanta.

The Murray County farm would target a market of similar size and population, including Chattanooga, Knoxville, Huntsville and the entire metro Atlanta area. Cornucopia officials noted the potential of working with companies like Amazon, which now owns Whole Foods and its Amazon Fresh brand, and has established a major distribution center in nearby Chattanooga.

"Often, you go to a grocery store right here in Atlanta and the tomatoes are from Canada, or the lettuce is from California," said Giabbai. "That's not local. Our goal is to bring fresh, Georgia Grown produce to tables across the southeast U.S."

A quick check of grocery stores in Chatsworth revealed that while there was some U.S.-grown produce in stock, none had a Georgia Grown label. Vegetables and fruits from Mexico and California dominated the organic shelves.

The Georgia Grown program is a marketing and economic development program of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, with a goal of bringing together producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, retailers, agritourism and consumers into one statewide community.

Copeland and local officials have also discussed with company officials the possibility of creating retail space as part of the deal, touting the additional potential of Georgia Grown farm-to-table marketing and agritourism in general to bring even more ancillary businesses to the area.

"This project could not only add value to our tourism and retail, but also to our local schools. Corporate citizenship is a big factor in this relationship." said Copeland.

Murray County Public Schools Superintendent Eric McFee and other educators attended the presentation, expressing particular interest in the company's plans to work with local schools and Future Farmers of America programs to introduce students to the newest technologies in agribusiness. Company officials acknowledged that Murray County schools' reputation for having the top FFA chapters in the state is a plus.

Proponents of hydroponic farming tout its limited water use and minimal impact on the environment overall; critics point to excessive power usage as a drawback.

"Our processes are designed to complement traditional agriculture," said Giabbai. "Natural resources are limited so we use them responsibly."

Cornucopia officials estimated that they could have the first organic hydroponic greenhouse operational in Murray County as soon as three months after breaking ground, though 12 months would be needed to ramp up all 80 acres to full production.

Redundancies and fail-safe systems are built into the farm's design to provide protection for each individual greenhouse and the environment against natural disasters, pests or biological impacts, according to Cornucopia officials.

Cornucopia has hired a number of highly respected technical consultants to fully vet the project's potential. Dr. Kent Wolfe, director of the University of Georgia's Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development, and Dr. Michael Best, a professor of agricultural economics and director of research and outreach for crop science at Tennessee Tech University, assisted with the company's presentation to the board. Best recently traveled to Spain and Holland to study how commercial-scale organic hydroponic operations there can translate into profitable agribusiness opportunities in Georgia and the southern United States.

Potential opportunities in shipping Georgia Grown produce through the nearby Appalachian Regional Port, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2018, have also been discussed, according to Copeland.

The organics industry has not been without controversy. In November, the National Organics Standards Board, an advisory board to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, voted to allow growers who use hydroponic technology - like Cornucopia Farms - to remain in the organics certification program.

Aeroponic farmers, who grow plants suspended in the air with exposed roots, were not so lucky - they will now be excluded from growing products that can be labelled organic. Traditional farmers had lobbied to restrict the term organic to apply only to items grown in soil.

"One of the greatest benefits of the processes used by Cornucopia is food security," said Giabbai.

The founder of Cornucopia Farms LLC, President and Chief Executive Officer William Rodriguez, states on his LinkedIn page a desire to operate 200 acres of greenhouses throughout the southeastern U.S. within the next four years.