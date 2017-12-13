A surprisingly strong early-season winter storm covered most of north Georgia - and all of Murray County - with up to a foot of snow last weekend, and its impacts were still being felt locally days later.

"We're still cleaning up," said Scott Witherow, director of the Murray County Public Works Department, which had a half-dozen salt trucks working nearly around-the-clock for two days in addition to keeping a tree crew on standby.

Forecasters failed to accurately predict that this early December storm would leave school closings, cancelled Christmas activities and black ice on re-frozen roads in its wake. Murray County schools cancelled classes and activities on Friday and Saturday, while some schools south of the county remained closed into the following week. With temperatures plunging into the 20s, black ice on re-freezing roads remained a threat to local drivers.

Witherow reminded residents that this likely won't be the last bit of bad weather that Murray County will see this winter.

"Slow down, give yourself adequate space between your car and any other vehicles," said Witherow. "When you see one of our salting trucks, please give us plenty of room to properly do our job and help keep everyone safe."

As typically happens when snow threatens, shoppers nearly cleared local stores throughout Murray County of groceries and gas at the last minute. To properly prepare for a winter storm, the American Red Cross offers tips on protecting your family, protecting your pets, and protecting your home well before a storm threatens.

Protecting your family:

Make a plan. Winterize your vehicle. Keep an emergency supply kit. Have an extra coat, gloves, hat, boots for every family member.

Protecting your pets:

Bring companion animals indoors. Have adequate supplies such as food and litter. Include any meds.

Protecting your home:

Protect pipes from freezing. Insulate where needed (ex. outdoor faucets) Extra heating equipment / firewood. Check insurance.

Take immediate precautions if you hear a Winter Storm Warning called for Murray County or any neighboring counties. According to the Red Cross, a Winter Storm Warning indicates that life-threatening and severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.

Immediately before a winter storm, the Red Cross recommends that Murray County residents listen to local radio, television or a NOAA radio for weather updates and be prepared to evacuate if power is lost for an extended period of time. That means having an emergency kit ready including medications, as well as a care plan for any companion animals.

For details on properly planning for the next winter storm, visit redcross.org.