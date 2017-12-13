Snow is not the only cold weather visitor that's come to Murray County recently. Flu season is here, too.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta recently declared four U.S. states to already be at "widespread" level for the influenza virus. Georgia was one of those states.

To make things worse, the virus seems to be spreading faster than last year, according to the CDC report. Health care experts in Murray County have reported some cases already this year and are preparing for more as we move into the most dangerous winter months.

"We are seeing flu-like illnesses right now," said North Georgia Health District Director Jennifer King, who cautioned that hard statistics on confirmed cases of flu will not come until the end of the flu season. "More people are reporting symptoms, but thankfully there have been no deaths so far."

Murray Medical Center's emergency department also has confirmed cases of the flu this year, as well as a different adult respiratory virus and a pediatric virus that produces fever, according to Garret Nudd of Adventist Health System.

"We're able to complete a flu test in the emergency department so the physician quickly knows if the patient is flu-positive and can begin treatment immediately," he said.

While treatment is important, prevention is ideal. Experts universally agree that a flu vaccine - commonly called a flu shot - is one of the best ways to prevent getting the flu.

"If you haven't received your flu vaccine yet, now is the time to get it," said Perri Correll, director of infection prevention for Hamilton Health Care Systems, who treated nearly 600 flu-positive patients in Murray County last year. "We expect to see more and more positive cases as we move into January and February."

It's especially critical that those people in high-risk groups be vaccinated, and there are different types of vaccines for various risk groups, such as pediatric, trivalent and quadrivalent. There is even a flu vaccine option for people age 65 and older with four times the antigens as a normal flu shot, to help better protect aging immune systems.

"We recommend that all patients six months and older be vaccinated," said Guy Fain, medical director for Murray Medical Center's emergency department. "A flu shot greatly lowers your chances of getting the flu."

Some employers even offer free flu shots for their employees, claiming it makes good business sense to help keep their workforce healthy.

A flu vaccine is only part of a good defense against flu, though.

"Get plenty of rest, drink lots of fluids and eat nutritious food throughout flu season," said Correll.

"Other ways to avoid getting the flu include washing your hands often, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and staying home when you are not feeling well," she added. "It's also helpful to regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home."

Health care providers will continue to assess trends in flu cases in Murray County throughout the season, and use that information in adapting their treatment strategies.

"We'll get daily updates from the CDC with information on how flu cases are trending in Murray County, what strains of flu we are seeing, what age population it is affecting most, those types of details," said Nudd.

Most health care providers offer flu shots, as do some retailers such as CVS and Walgreens. Murray County Health Department also offers flu vaccines, with no appointment needed.

"There are plenty of vaccines available for every group," said King, whose district encompasses six Georgia counties including Murray and Whitfield. "Since it takes a bit of time after the vaccine to reach maximum immunity, sooner is better than later - especially with activities such as Christmas shopping and family gatherings coming up."