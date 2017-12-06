The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) will hold its second job fair on Friday, December 6 at the Chatsworth Chamber of Commerce, seeking additional applicants for positions at the Appalachian Regional Port currently under construction in north Murray County. The Appalachian Regional Port is scheduled to open late next year.

GPA representatives will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chamber offices located at 126 North Third Ave. in Chatsworth. GPA executives have been interviewing candidates for Assistant Manager of Operations, Operations Administrative Coordinator, Electronic Mechanical Technician and multiple Equipment Operator positions.

Applicants should bring a current resume. New hires will be scheduled for initial training prior to June 2018, at which time on-site training at the Appalachian Regional Port is expected to begin prior to its scheduled Oct. 18, 2018 completion date.