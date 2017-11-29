Pena Sentencing Delayed

Murray County Superior Court Chief Judge William T. Boyett last week delayed sentencing convicted child molester Diego Martin Pena of White, Ga. until Jan. 3, 2018.

Pena could be sentenced to life in prison plus two consecutive 20-year sentences for the three charges on which he was convicted in October.

The investigation and presentation of evidence - led by Murray County Sheriff Office Detective Brett Morrison and Murray County Assistant District Attorney Ben Kennemer - began in 2012 and detailed abuse that occurred as early as 2008 when the victim was just 11 years old.

"We are appreciative of Detective Morrison and the Murray County Sheriff's Office for following up on new leads even though it had been a closed case and the victim was no longer living in the State of Georgia,” said Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. “Without that extra effort, Mr. Pena would not have faced justice for his actions.”

In 2012, reports from Murray County Schools officials prompted investigators to interview the victim, who was pregnant at the time. It was believed at the time that a classmate of similar age was the father.

Paternity testing in 2014 revealed that Pena was actually the father of the child, which prompted the MCSO to re-open its investigation. DNA submitted to the Georgia State Crime Lab in 2015 for testing proved that Pena was the father of a child born to the victim in 2012 or 2013 and an indictment was then sought.

The trial before a Murray County jury lasted several days and ended in late October. Pena was found guilty after hearing from a total of three witnesses for the state, including the victim and a DNA expert from the Georgia State Crime Lab.