Christmas Season Activities Begin This Week

It should be a holly, jolly weekend.

The holiday season kicks off here in Murray County in a big way this weekend, with a full slate of family fun scheduled.

Chatsworth's first-ever Christmas-in-the-Park gets the festivities started on Friday, December 1, starting at 6 p.m. with the lighting of 32 Christmas trees in Chatsworth City Park.

Dozens of citizens, groups and businesses have sponsored and decorated a Christmas tree that will be lit and displayed throughout the month of December in the park.

Free refreshments will be served and even Santa Claus is expected to visit and sit for free photos for children. Local organizations such as Lions Club and Ruritan Club, as well as local businesses like First National Community Bank will be handing out free candy canes, cookies, coloring books, hot cocoa and reindeer food.

"Our goal is for Christmas-in-the-Park will become an annual community event," said Elizabeth Robinson, one of this year's Christmas-in-the-Park organizers.

Following the lighting of the trees in Chatsworth City Park at 6 p.m. on Friday, a variety of family entertainment is planned onstage until 9 p.m.

On Saturday, December 2, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and the Murray County Library will co-present the always highly-anticipated Polar Express Day in downtown Chatsworth, prior to the annual Christmas Parade. Polar Express Day events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to construction currently underway at the Chatsworth Depot and Murray County Library, Polar Express events will be held in a historic storefront in downtown Chatsworth, on the corner of Fort Street and Third Avenue. The building is remembered by longtime residents as the former Fred Brown Hardware Store.

The storefront will be decorated for Christmas, but one of the highlights of the afternoon will be the model Christmas trains set up and run by local train enthusiast Ted Yarbrough, and other members of the Georgia Garden Railway Society. Retired educator C. L. Dunn was very popular as a reader of the story last year, and has agreed to return this year for readings of The Polar Express, every half hour.

Free refreshments will be served. All events also are free, but donations are requested, with all proceeds going to the continued preservation of the Chatsworth Depot, the town's oldest building. As an additional fundraiser, the Chatsworth Depot Committee will be selling hot chocolate at the Polar Express storefront during the Christmas Parade that evening.

The 28th annual North Georgia Mountain Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The theme for this year's parade is "The Joy of Christmas."

If you plan to attend the Parade, note that the parade floats will leave the Saddle Club at 5;30 p.m., merge with the walking groups at their origin points, and pull onto Hwy. 411 at 6 p.m. The Chatsworth Police Department will close 411 during the parade, leading to traffic delays of up to one-and-a-half hours. The best vantage points for seeing the parade are along Third Ave., according to longtime residents.