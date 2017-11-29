BOE Appointee Sworn In, Now Ready to Serve

Chatsworth businessman Darryl Davis was sworn in this week as the newest member of the Murray County Schools Board of Education (BOE), taking the oath of office administered by Probate Court Judge John P. Waters in front of approximately a dozen friends and supporters.

After a flurry of signatures and watching the judge imprint the State of Georgia paperwork with the official seals that make such documents distinct, the BOE had its newest member - just in time for an hours-long training session and a working board meeting later that night.

Davis was appointed by the school board to serve in the District I, Ramhurst post until a special, non-partisan election is held on March 20, 2018 to fill the position until the end of the term. A runoff election, if necessary, would be held in April.

Davis has not announced whether he will run for the District I, Ramhurst post in March.

According to Murray County Public Schools Superintendent Eric McFee, retired educators Evelyn Duncan and Kay England, and firefighter Danny Flood also applied for the BOE appointment. Longtime BOE member Frank Adams passed away on Oct. 30, making the special appointment necessary.

Other members of the Murray County BOE are: Greg Shoemaker, Chairman, District 4 Northwest Heath Jones, Vice-Chairman, District 6 Spring Place Renda Baggett, District 2 Bullpen Frank Loyd, District 5 City Aaron Phillips, District 3 Eton Kelli Reed, District 7 At Large.