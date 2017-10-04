CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA: Murray Arts Council will hold its 2nd Annual Quilt Exhibit on October 14, 15, 21 and 22. On exhibit will be original quilts, quilted apparel and wall hangings, as well as family heirloom quilts. This exhibit will be held at MAC’s facility at 120 N. Third Avenue in Chatsworth. Exhibit hours are 12 to 4 pm. Admission to the exhibit is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit Murray Arts Council, a nonprofit arts agency serving Chatsworth and Murray County.

Debbie Davenport is organizing the show. Mrs. Davenport will be showing some of her own quilts, as well as her collection of antique sewing machines and paraphernalia. “We are excited to have Veronica Hofman-Ortega from Chattanooga as a guest artist in this exhibit,” said Davenport. “Veronica is a full-time quilter, maker, instructor, fabric strategist and fabric sales rep. Her career in printing, typography and the graphic arts influences her quilts and classes because she believes that the work is about visual communication—whether ink on paper, pixels on screen, or stitches on textiles. She also has a great website called ‘Fiber Antics by Veronica.’”

Additionally, Murray Arts Council hosted a free quilt square class in August to build a happiness quilt that they are calling “Happiness Squared.” MAC Board Member Julie Sane stitched the squares created by community members together and has it ready to be shown at the quilt show, as well.

There is no fee to exhibit quilts, and we welcome quilters of all abilities - beginners to advanced.

To exhibit, please go to www.murray-arts.com and click on the “Classes and Events” page. A blue square on that page will take you to the registration form. You may deliver your registration with your quilts or email your form. Or if you live in Chatsworth, you can put your registration & inventory form in an envelope and drop in the mail slot of Huggins Bookkeeping and Tax Service at 123 N. 2nd Avenue in Chatsworth.

Quilters (or collectors) may drop items to exhibit on Sun., Oct. 8 between 2 and 5 pm at Murray Arts Council, located at 120 N. Third Avenue right across 411 from the Murray Courthouse!

Additionally, MAC will host an Opening Reception/Open House on Saturday, October 14 from 1 to 3 pm. The Arts Council moved to their current facility earlier this year and has done extensive renovations inside. The Open House for the new facility will also double as an opening reception for the Quilt Exhibit. Please stop by and see the new facility and enjoy the quilt exhibit.

For additional information, email Debbie Davenport at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or MAC at murrayartscouncil.com, or visit MAC’s webpage at www.murray-arts.com